Foul Play, a Live Digital Murder Mystery, Debuts Today

Foul Play, a new kind of digital murder mystery experience featuring live actors and a multi-room, multi-camera set-up, is set to debut today. Developed by a slew of actors and producers including Tony winner Alex Boniello, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Matthew Barth Tinkleman, the new digital feature launches this week with the first of five separate murder mysteries spanning a range of different genres and themes. Over the next five weeks, Foul Play will launch a different episode on its website, with viewers able to follow a story that plays out over a number of different rooms and characters. The experience plays out not unlike an interactive murder mystery, with viewers able to choose which rooms to focus on as they try to collect clues and gather evidence while actors improvise their way over a different scenario each week. You can check out the trailer for the series here:

Actors who will appear in Foul Play's first episode include Star Wars: Strange New Worlds actress Celia Rose Gooding, The Fosters' Garret Clayton, Lou Gonzalez, Erica Hernandex, Will Roland, Heath Saunders, and Sis. Future episodes will feature appearances by actors like Gaten Matarazzo, Michael Urie, Rob McClure, Ryan Haddad, and Will Roland. Themes include the classic murder in a mansion, a reality TV show theme, a fantasy theme, a film noir theme and perhaps most disturbingly, a children's TV show theme featuring puppets.

Writers for the series include Brennan Lee Mulligan of Dimension 20 fame and veteran TTRPG Let's Play star B. Dave Walters.

New episodes of Foul Play will debut every Friday at 9 PM ET on the show's website. Each show will cost $9.99 to watch, although a season pass is also available. You can find out more details on Foul Play's website.