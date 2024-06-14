Found Adds Station 19 Star for Season 2

Station 19 may have just ended its seven-season run on ABC, but one of its stars has already found their next role. According to TVLine, Danielle Savre has joined the cast of NBC's Found for the series' second season. Details about Savre's found character were not made available, but she's set to appear on the series in a recurring status. Found is set to return for its second season this fall on NBC and will air Thursdays at 10 pm ET following Law & Order: SVU though the exact Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced. Savre played Maya Bishop on Station 19.

Savre's Found casting is the latest update when it comes to the cast of Station 19 following that series' end in May. Earlier this week, it was announced that Savre's fellow Station 19 co-star Jason George would be returning to Grey's Anatomy next season. George, who played Ben Warren on Station 19, will be reprising his role and returning to Grey's, the series he first debuted the character. The return of Ben Warren to Grey Sloan Memorial was set up in the Station 19 series finale, with Ben realizing that while an injury was preventing him from being the best possible firefighter he was still an excellent doctor.

What is Found About?

Created by All American's Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found follows recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team of associates who work finding missing persons who have been forgotten or ignored by law enforcement and mainstream media. For the team, the work is personal as they have all either been kidnapping victims themselves or have had loved ones who were kidnapped — including Gabi, who was kidnapped as a teen. Unbeknownst to her team, Gabi has been keeping her abductor, "Sir", captive in her basement for months and is using his knowledge as a criminal to help her solve cases.

The series stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. For Season 2, in addition to Savre, the series will see the additions of Dionne Gipson and Michael Cassidy, both in recurring roles.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Used Ted Bundy As Inspiration For His Found Role

Gosselaar, who plays Sir in Found, previously told Comic Book that when it came to his inspiration for the role, Carroll told him to look at documentaries about serial killer Ted Bundy rather than pull inspiration from characters like Hannibal Lecter.

"No, I was a huge fan of those movies. I mean, I still vividly remember Silence of the Lambs and you know, some of the actors in that," Gosselaar shared. "I thought it was a brilliant movie. Some people have asked you know, 'Were you inspired by Dexter or Criminal Minds?' There was another, Blacklist. But no, the only thing, because I had asked our showrunner, Nkechi Okoro Carroll... I had asked her, I like to do research on roles that I'm playing. 'Is there anything that I should be looking at? ... Did you have a muse for Sir that inspired you?' And she said, 'You know what, try to look at documentaries on Ted Bundy.'"

"And I thought, 'Huh, that's an interesting one,'" Gosselaar continued. "She goes, 'Because he was a charismatic guy. He was not your typical-looking serial killer.' She said, 'You're not gonna do the things that he did, but the way that he was charismatic and the way he charmed and looked and was able to sort of not define the typical person that we think would do these horrendous things. That's who you should sort of base a lot of things that Sir does.'"

Found Season 2 airs this fall on NBC.