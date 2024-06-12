Station 19 Star Jason George Returning to Grey's Anatomy for Season 21

Station 19 may have ended, but it's not the end of the story for Jason George's Ben Warren. On Wednesday, it was confirmed (via TVLine) that George will be returning to Grey's Anatomy for Season 21. George, who originated the role of Ben Warren on the long-running medical drama, is set to return to the series in a series regular role next season. It was also reported that there currently are no plans for the other former Grey's Anatomy star appearing on Station 19, Stefania Spampinato, to return to Grey's though it's possible she could appear as a guest star.

George first appeared on Grey's Anatomy starting in Season 6, later becoming a series regular for Seasons 12-14 before departing in 2017 to star in Station 19. Narratively, his character made the decision to leave medicine to become a firefighter, though towards the end of Station 19's run, Ben had started to come back around to medicine again. Like many actors on Station 19, George made periodic appearances on Grey's Anatomy thanks to various crossovers between the medical drama and Station 19 even after his departure.

The Season 19 finale set up for George's Ben to return to Grey Sloan. The final moments of the episode saw Ben reveal that he was going to go back to practicing medicine. It was a decision the character came to after realizing that he was still a good doctor even as an injury was preventing him from being a good firefighter. George had also previously indicated that he was open to returning to Grey's Anatomy and that there were more stories between his character and Miranda Bailey (played by Chandra Wilson) to tell.

"I like to think that there's still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell," George said. "I think that's a possibility. There may be conversations."

Two Fan-Favorites Are Exiting Grey's Anatomy

George returning to Grey's Anatomy comes after it was previously announced that the series would be losing two fan favorite actors, Midori Francis and Jake Borelli. Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, are both departing the series in Season 21 though both are expected to return briefly to wrap up their characters' stories. Francis first joined the Grey's Anatomy cast in Season 19 while Borelli first joined the cast in Season 14.

Back in April, ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 21, continuing the drama's run as the longest running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest running primetime series in ABC history. The series first debuted in 2005.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."