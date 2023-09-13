FOX Renews Hit Series Before New Season Even Premieres

FOX renewed one hit series before the new season even premiered. Fans of LEGO Masters should be jumping for joy as Season 5 is on the way right now. Viewers can also look forward to another Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular in 2024 after the first two went so well. FOX has been looking to solidify programing slots for next year and beyond. They think they've found a sure thing with LEGO Masters and the numbers back that decision up pretty strongly. Will Arnett's program has managed to snare a lot of eyeballs week in and week out to the tune of four successful seasons. FOX brass talked about the decision in a press release.

"With Will Arnett at the helm, Lego Masters has become a foundational property of Fox's robust unscripted slate and a fast-growing franchise on our schedule," Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment wrote. "This upcoming season is its biggest yet, with the most amazing brick challenges and creative builders ever, and we are delighted to reward Will, Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child, Plan B Entertainment and the Lego Group with this milestone season five renewal to give fans more incredible Lego builds."

Excitement Around LEGO Masters

Back in 2021, LEGO Masters was the #1 broadcast entertainment program among teenagers in the United States. Over in the 18-49 age rage, it also ranked in the Top 10 in ratings. 4.2 million viewers across platforms is nothing to sneeze at in these times. It feels like FOX is going to be learning even more heavily on unscripted content as the strikes drag on.

"LEGO Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials for FOX Entertainment previously said. "Thanks to our amazing host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented production crew; and our partners at Endemol Shine North America, the love of the LEGO brand keeps growing. Last summer's creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with Season Three."

"I'm excited to be a part of TV's longest-running, unscripted, Danish-toy-building show," smirked Arnett.

What Is LEGO Masters About?

FOX describes the show: "Teams of two LEGO® enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO® bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO® MASTERS."

As for the Bricktacular: "LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, airing Monday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, Dec. 19 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night event will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises as special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne and Rob Riggle pair up with fan-favorite former contestants – David Guedes (Season 3), Caleb Schilling (Season 2), Krystle Starr (Season 1) and Randall Wilson (Season 2) – to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges for charities of their choice. The special will also return to FOX for a third installment in December 2024."

Are you excited for even more LEGO Masters? Let us know in the comments down below!