Fox Developing Starsky & Hutch Reboot With Female Leads

Fox is gearing up for a new TV reboot with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word that a female-lead revival of Starsky & Hutch is happening. Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) will write and showrun the series. According ot the trade, the new versions of the titular detectives will be Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, solving crimes in "the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn't commit."

The original Starsky & Hutch ran for 93 episodes in the 1970s, featuring David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser in the two leads roles. The pair made their way around town in a Ford Gran Torino while learning about what was going on in the streets from their informant, Huggy Bear. Starsy & Hutch was rebooted in 2004 as a feature film with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. That movie, directed by Joker's Todd Phillips, received mostly positive reviews and would gross over $170 million at the global box office; though Stiller was nominat for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor.

Some viewers may recall a previous attempt at rebooting Starsky & Hutch that occurred just a few years ago, with Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn previously developing it. That version of the series was set up at Amazon Prime Video and despite some development didn't end up moving forward. Gunn, as always, was very open about it online however, offering a tease of what his version would have looked like, confirming it would have been a sequel to the original show.

"I started writing down some outlandish ideas for how we would handle Starsky and Hutch today – ideas that would be exciting and different and not at all what people expect," Gunn previously said. "This would NOT be a reboot or a remake, but a continuation of the original series that would deconstruct the buddy cop show in a fun way. Like Guardians of the Galaxy did with the space opera, it would honor the genre while turning it inside-out. And it would definitely not be a spoof like the 2004 Starsky & Hutch movie – it would be gritty and driven by both characters and high stakes. I came up with a lot of wild ideas."

(Cover Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)