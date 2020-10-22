Frankie Muniz Refuses to Name His First Son "Malcolm"

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is pretty happy these days, he and his wife Paige announced they were expecting their first child next year. They even recovered a small video celebrating the announcement during a road trip, where Frankie mentioned that once they knew about the little one they had quickly started thinking of baby names. That, of course, prompted many suggestions from fans, and as you might expect, there were plenty of suggestions of Malcolm, the character Muniz played on the hit show. He just crushed those hopes though, posting on social media "No... I'm not naming my son Malcolm."

I mean, it's understandable they wouldn't want to name a child after a role he played on television, but that isn't stopping other recommendations for Cody Banks. We imagine that won't happen either though.

No... I'm not naming my son Malcolm. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) October 22, 2020

The Muniz family celebrated the big news with a fun video where they talked about getting the news and the journey thus far, and you can read what they had to say below.

"In the past 4 and a half years, me and Paige have experienced so many incredible things together," Frankie said. "We've traveled the world and got live out all these once in a lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel the happiest, nothing ever quite compares to the first time you hear your little one's heartbeat. We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat and reality set in, I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

"When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief," Paige said. "We knew that we wanted this, but we were told that our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less and less like a woman. I'm excited to say that we've beat the odds and we're officially 15 weeks along and counting."

"We're both really excited for the future, and we can't wait to meet our little one," Frankie said.

You can watch the full video above.