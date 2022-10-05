Frasier Cast Not Returning as Regulars in Sequel Series

The doctor is in, but the cast is out in the Frasier revival ordered to series at Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who originated the role of psychologist turned radio shrink Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers, will start Frasier's next chapter with a new cast of characters. The sequel show is not expected to bring back original Frasier stars as series regulars, but surviving cast members David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin could appear as guest stars, according to Deadline. (John Mahoney, who starred as Frasier's father Martin Crane, died in 2018.)

Upon moving from Boston back to his hometown of Seattle in the original Frasier, the radio psychologist was surrounded by a cast of characters that included his neurotic brother, Dr. Niles Crane (Pierce); Martin's caretaker and Frasier's future sister-in-law, Daphne Moon (Leeves); and his friend and KACL radio producer Roz Doyle (Gilpin).

Grammer's Cheers co-stars — among them Ted Danson, Shelley Long, and Woody Harrelson — reprised their roles in guest-starring appearances on special episodes of Frasier. According to Deadline, Frasier's family and old friends could similarly pop up on the sequel series.

With Niles and Daphne welcoming their first child and newlywed Martin moved out of his bachelor son's apartment, Frasier's series finale ended with Frasier leaving Seattle radio station KACL to pursue a new opportunity in San Francisco. In the final scene, it was revealed Frasier landed in Chicago to instead pursue his romance with girlfriend Charlotte (Laura Linney).

In an interview with New York's NBC 4 last summer, Grammer revealed he's "reached out to everybody" — Pierce, Leeves, and Gilpin — about returning to Frasier in some capacity.

"Frasier's gonna change cities again," Grammer told NBC 4 of Frasier's next chapter in a new city. "He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction. And he ends up rich beyond his dreams."

Streamer Paramount+ has picked up a 10-episode series order of the Frasier revival from CBS Studios and Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) serve as executive producers with Grammer, Tom Russo (Paramount+'s The Game), and Jordan McMahon (Light as a Feather).

All 11 seasons of Frasier are streaming on Paramount+. Try the service here.