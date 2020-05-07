Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, and More Cast in Stoner Adult Cartoon The Freak Brothers

Things are going to get wild for some of the most popular actors around, as they are set to star in new animated stoner comedy The Freak Brothers, which is set to arrive this fall. Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, and Tiffany Haddish lead the voice cast of this animated adventure, joined by Workaholics stars Blake Anderson and Adam Devine. While production on the series is gearing up for a fall debut, the first of four planned mini-episodes has been released online, likely in the hopes that it will attract an audience and cause a network or streaming service to pick it up for distribution.

The Freak Brothers was first announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, written and produced by Silicon Valley's Dave Krinsky and John Althschuler and Highly Gifted‘s Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehrer. The series follows stoners Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish), who live in San Francisco in 1969. However, when they smoke a mutated strand of marijuana, they wake up 50 years later in the present day, and have to adjust to a very new way of life. The concept is based on an underground comic from 1968 called The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, by Gilbert Shelton.

The first mini-episode, which you can watch in the video above, sees the group eating at a modern-day Kentucky Fried Chicken. They hate that the classic Colonel Sanders recipe has been changed, but a news spot on CNN reveals that Donald Trump has the last remaining connection to the original KFC recipe. The group then goes on a journey to track down the President and get their hands on some of the chicken.

Harrelson took to Instagram to tell fans about the new series, as well as share the episode for all to see.

"I'm really psyched to be part of this legendary comic [The Freak Brothers]," Harrelson wrote in the post. "I don't know why, but this humor seems to be right up my alley. Here's a sneak peek."

