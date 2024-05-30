Friends: The Complete Series Coming in 4K UHD

As the series celebrates its 30th anniversary, Warner Bros. Discover Home Entertainment today announced that Friends will be getting a 4K UHD disc release. Friends: The Complete Series is coming to stores in the U.S. on 4K UHD on September 24, with a set taht features over 110 hours of content, including all 236 original broadcast episodes, now avaialble for the first time in 4K Ultra HD, plus over 20 hours of extra features including all-new bonus content. Online retailers like Amazon already have copies available for preorder, so you can snag one here.

Friends was not only one of the most popular shows of its era, but has remained incredibly popular and influential, and continues to be one of the most-rewatched shows on streaming. Max had a reunion special that allowed the cast to come together for what sadly proved to be the final time in 2021.

Here's how WB describes the set:

From Warner Bros. Television, Friends follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and aired on NBC from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Throughout its run, the show was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards®, winning six awards including Best Comedy Series in 2002.

Friends maintains its influence among viewers. Since its launch, the series has been watched over 71 billion times in the United States alone, across all linear & SVOD platforms. On an international level, viewers spent a total of more than 1.4 billion hours with FRIENDS in 2023 across linear and SVOD internationally.

As Friends marks its 30th anniversary this year, the beloved TV series continues to hold an enduring place in popular culture and hearts worldwide. With its witty humor, relatable characters, and memorable catchphrases, Friends transcends generations with its universal appeal, making it a classic that continues to bring joy and laughter to fans around the world.

Series information:

Friends: The Complete Series Includes all 236 original broadcast episodes from the iconic 10 seasons of the beloved series, plus hours of special features which has been created over the years including two hours of all-new bonus content.

PRODUCT

4K Ultra HD

Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA, German 2.0 S DD, French 2.0 S DD, Japanese 2.0 S DD, Castilian-Spanish 2.0 S DD

Subtitles: English SDH, German SDH, French, Japanese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, Dutch, Complex Chinese

Running time: 236 (30 min) episodes. Over 20 hours of special features including all-new bonus content

Rated: PG