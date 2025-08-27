Horror Show That’s Perfect for Stephen King Fans Gets Major Return Update

It’s not often that a horror title can live up to the same acclaim as Stephen King’s vast body of work. The author has had an undeniable influence on the horror genre. King’s novels have been shaping horror for the past several decades, with adaptations of his works filling both the big and small screens and inspiring countless other titles. As fans await the upcoming releases of King adaptations like Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, and HBO’s Welcome to Derry prequel series, another show that isn’t actually an adaptation of one of King’s books should be at the top of their watchlist, and it just got a major update.

In 2022, MGM+ debuted its Harold Perrineau-led science fiction/horror drama series From. Created by John Griffin and executive produced by Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, and director Jack Bender, the series was an immediate standout in the horror genre and has risen to become the most-viewed series in MGM+’s history. Unsurprisingly, quick season renewals followed, and fans eager for From Season 4 just got some great news. Deadline reported Tuesday that production on the show’s fourth outing has officially begun in Nova Scotia.

From Season 4 is set to premiere in 2026. In addition to Perrineau returning as series lead Boyd Stevens, the ensemble cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, and Ricky He. Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, and David Alpay also star, among others. News of Season 4’s production start also came with a new casting announcement: Astrid And Lilly Save The World star Julia Doyle will star as new series regular Sophia, “a sheltered and vulnerable pastor’s daughter.”

From Is the Perfect Show for Stephen King Fans

From is not one of the many adaptations of King’s works, but it will seem like a familiar story for fans of the famed author. The series borrows numerous elements from King’s writings, including its setting of a small, mysterious, isolated town that traps its inhabitants and becomes a character in itself, a narrative element King has used for Derry in It, Castle Rock in Needful Things, and Jerusalem’s Lot in Salem’s Lot.

The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. The suffocating atmosphere of the inescapable town is familiar to King’s writings, and the closed-off setting gives way to an overwhelming and growing sense of dread and despair, a tone present throughout the author’s body of works. Similar to many of King’s works, From also delivers a character-driven story, a terrifying fight for survival, and supernatural monsters reminiscent of those that haunt King’s books.

The first three seasons of From are available to stream in full on MGM+ ahead of the Season 4 premiere next year.