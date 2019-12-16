Fuller House Dog Cosmo Dies Unexpectedly

Beloved Fuller House dog Cosmo has passed away suddenly at the age of 4. Netflix announced the sad news Monday afternoon in a tweet — according to the streaming giant, Cosmo passed away due to complications from surgery. “We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the Twitter account said. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

In-story, Cosmo served as the great-grandson of Comet, the Tanner family dog in the original Full House. Fuller House stars were quick to express sorrow at the passing of their co-star, with Candace Cameron Bure posting a heartfelt message to her Twitter, saying she thinks Cosmo’s “running around in doggie heaven” with Comet.

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019

The first four and a half seasons of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix. The second part of Season Five will be added in 2020 and serve as the series finale.