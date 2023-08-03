Fuller House Star Open to Continuing Series With Fullest House

It's a good time to be a Full House fan! Not only is John Stamos' (Uncle Jesse) memoir If You Would Have Told Me coming out in October, but two new podcasts are coming from the sitcom's cast. Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibler) are starting a Full House podcast called How Rude, Tanneritos! while Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) is starting his own podcast called Full House Rewind. Before the SAG strike, Coulier was promoting his PodCo series (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and revealed that he would be down to make another spin-off, and shared his hopes on how it could pay tribute to the late Bob Saget (Danny Tanner). The original series ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995 on ABC, and its spin-off series, Fuller House, ran for five seasons on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

"I still think we should do Fullest House where we keep Bob alive and talk about him and his legacy stays intact," Coulier shared. "It could be like the Friends cast, but it's all of us as adults. We're away from any kids, you know, and we just kind of get back to being a family again." He added, "Like I said, I wouldn't take Fullest House off the table."

However, Stamos doesn't feel that the story should continue without Saget. The actor spoke to E! News last year about the idea of Fullest House, and he was not on board.

"It's just not the same without him," Stamos explained. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

John Stamos "Hated" Full House At First:

Stamos recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote his upcoming memoir, and talked about how much he "hated" Full House when he first joined the series. In fact, he tried to quit the show after the first table read.

"I hated that show," Stamos admitted. "Obviously, I ended up loving it." Stamos revealed that the show was originally pitched to be like Bosom Buddies but with "a couple of kids in the background." However, it soon became clear that the kids would play a much bigger role in the show. "Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing, I mean screaming. I was like, 'What's happening here?'" Stamos recalled.

"I was slinking into my chair, you couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her," Stamon continued. The actor said he immediately called his agent and yelled, "Get me the f*ck off this show!" Of course, Stamos eventually came around on Full House. Not only did he star in all eight seasons of the original sitcom, but he appeared in 17 episodes of the show's spin-off series, Fuller House.

"I fought it for a long time," Stamos explained. "And then I finally said, 'What am I doing, it's a beautiful show.' We built it with sweetness and kindness." He added, "There was no central character on that show, I realized ... the central character was love."

Full House is currently available to stream on Hulu, and Fuller House is on Netflix. Would you like to see Fullest House in the future? Tell us in the comments!