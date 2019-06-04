Funko Launches Netflix Disenchantment Pop Figures

Matt Groening’s Disenchantment had a solid 10-episode debut on Netflix, and thought it didn’t achieve Futurama levels of excellence right out of the gate, we think it’s safe to say that left many The Simpsons and Futurama fans feeling optimistic. We’ll see where things take us when Disenchantment returns to Netflix for the second part of Season 1 on September 20th. In the meantime, there are Funko Pop figures to collect.

The Disenchantment Funko Pop figure lineup includes Princess Bean, her father King Zog, her half-elf buddy Elfo (Hi! I’m Elfo!), and her personal demon Luci. You can pre-order the entire collection right here with shipping slated for November.

On a related note, Funko recently released a new wave of The Simpsons Funko Pops that include Homer Simpson as Radioactive Man, Lisa Simpson with her saxophone, Bart Simpson as Bartman, Maggie, Grampa, Moe and Mr. Burns. You can order the entire collection right here.

For the uninitiated, Disenchantment follows hard-drinking princess Bean (Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson), her elf companion Elfo (The Way Way Back’s Nat Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (The Eric Andre Show’s Eric Andre), as they navigate the “crumbling medieval kingdom” of Dreamland. Along the way, the trio crosses paths with “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

