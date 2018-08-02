Funko Launches a New Wave of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Pop Figures

Funko has unveiled their second wave of Pop figures based on beloved Saturday Night Live characters! The new lineup features Gilda Radner’s classic Roseanne Roseannadanna, followed by Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle, and a 2-pack of Spartan Cheerleaders Arianna and Craig played by Cheri Oteri and Will Ferrell respectively.

You can pre-order all of the new SNL Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for October. Previous releases in the Funko SNL lineup are also available via that link and with discounts via Amazon – including the super popular, ahem… Dick in a Box 2-pack. Other releases include Stefon, David S. Pumpkins, and “More Cowbell” Gene Frenkle. Let’s just hope that we won’t have to wait too much longer for the inevitable Matt Foley, Wayne’s World, and Matt the Radar Technician Pop figures.

In other Funko news, Funko has expanded their FunkO’s cereal line, which consists of brightly colored, sugary O’s with Pocket Pop figure prizes inside the box. In other words, everything the body needs. Last week they launched the most coveted and collectible FunkO’s cereals to date – Batman and Batgirl!

The Batman FunkO’s cereal features blue multigrain O’s with a Batman Pocket Pop figure prize. The Batgirl cereal is purple and comes with her own Pocket Pop. You can pre-order the Batman cereal here and the Batgirl cereal here for $9.99 each with shipping slated for August. These cereals are exclusive to Entertainment Earth, so you won’t be able to find them anywhere else. Funko has also added to the original lineup of six cereals with a Pennywise IT version that’s only available right here at Hot Topic.

As for the rest of the FunkO’s cereal lineup, you can find Mega Man and Cuphead Devil FunkO’s at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s through Funko, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s at FYE, and The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s and Beetlejuice FunkO’s at BoxLunch.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.