Funko Launches The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Pop Figures

With Netflix poised to release a prequel series based on Jim Henson’s 1982 cult classic film The Dark Crystal on August 30th, the time is right for the debut of Funko Pops and action figures for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Weirdly, Funko hasn’t officially unveiled them yet, but they were up for pre-order right here at the time of writing, so we’re not sure what the deal is. They might be pulling another low key release like they did with the first wave of Pop figures for Toy Story 4.

The Dark Crystal Pop figure lineup includes Deet, Skexis, Aughra, Rian, and Hup. The action figure lineup includes the same characters along with Silk Spitter. Again, all of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September.

As for the show itself, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is based on the books Shadows of the Dark Crystal and Song of the Dark Crystal by J.M. Lee. The series follows the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behing the Skeksis’ rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

The streaming service has assembled an absolutely stellar voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will debut on Netflix on August 30th. You can check out the trailer here.

