FX Confirms Cast for Peep Show Remake

Peep Show is a fan-favorite comedy series from the UK that began in 2003 and ran for nine seasons. The series was created by Andrew O'Connor, Sam Bain, and Jesse Armstrong who has become known for creating Succession. The series starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as two best pals and roommates with nothing in common. The show also starred Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. Now, the beloved series is being remade by What We Do in the Shadows executive producer Stefani Robinson with Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Amandla Jahava (Rap Sh*t) cast as the leads.

According to Deadline, the Peep Show remake "follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur." Yana Gorskaya (What We Do in the Shadows) is set to direct the pilot. Robinson will executive produces the project along with Dianne McGunigle (Atlanta), Jesse Armstrong (Succession), Sam Bain (Peep Show [UK]), and Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction (Peep Show [UK]), part of All3Media's Objective Media Group. Gorskaya will serve as executive producer on the pilot from FX Productions. This week, Driver took to Instagram to share the news.

"#peepshow is comedy gold," Driver wrote. "I grew up watching it. Ok I was 32. The great thing about this re-imagining, is that it comes from the genius brain that is @stefanirobinson (Atlanta, What We Do In The Shadows, Chevalier ((go see it April 21st 🎈)) AND that it is being directed by @y_gorskaya who has actual funny bones. Don't even get me started on how much I have loved @fxnetworks , since The Riches. And if you don't know @_amandla , I just don't know what to tell you. She is ♥️🔥( Love- fire?) Anyway. Wish us luck #👀" You can check out the post below:

Why Is Succession Ending with Season 4?

Shortly before the fourth season of Succession began, it was revealed that it would be the final season. In an interview with The New Yorker, Armstrong opened up about choosing to end the series.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, 'Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end.' I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

"It's been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it's all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons," Armstrong said elsewhere in the interview. "Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of 'Succession.' I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

