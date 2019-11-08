Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, and Every Other FX Series Coming to Hulu

For fans of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, American Horror Story, or any other shows on FX and FXX, Hulu is about to become a must. The Walt Disney Company now owns the rights to FX and all of its shows, but none of the content on the network fits the family-friendly model of the new Disney+ streaming service. So where will all of those shows live? Disney also owns the controlling stake in Hulu, and the company will use that service to house every FX original series, including brand new episodes.

During the Disney quarterly earnings call on Thursday, CEO Bob Iger announced a new program called FX on Hulu, which is essentially replacing the old FX streaming service. Starting in March 2020, all of FX’s past episodes will be available on Hulu, and new episodes will be uploaded within hours of their airing on TV.

Sons of Anarchy had been streaming on Netflix for quite a long time, but was removed following the expiration of its previous streaming deal. Disney likely planned on moving it to Hulu once it took control of the streaming service.

“We’re excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers – all available through ‘FX on Hulu,’” said Hulu Chief Creative Officer Randy Freer. “FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can’t wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place.”

“We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO,” added FX chairman John Landgraf. “This will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup and to reach Hulu’s growing audience of young and highly engaged subscribers, whom we believe will love these shows. We are more committed than ever to quality over quantity, with our primary focus on excellence that can cut through the clutter at a time of unprecedented consumer choice. This is a game-changing opportunity for FX, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Randy and his great Hulu team.”

