FX’s Dark New Sci-Fi First Look Finally Drops Ahead of 2026 Release: Watch The Trailer

There is a new sci-fi series coming out in January 2026 on FX, and the network just released the first-look trailer for the series. FX has made several shows with producer Ryan Murphy, who has seen tremendous success on television. Murphy got his start in the 90s on The WB when he created Popular, before he made the incredibly successful HBO series Nip/Tuck. However, the best was yet to come when he created the musical series Glee on Fox and then skyrocketed to superstardom with the horror anthology series American Horror Story for FX, which has seen several seasons and even spawned some spin-offs.

His next big series premieres on Netflix on January 21, 2016. The new show is called The Beauty and is a sci-fi body horror series based on the comic book by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. FX released the trailer on December 22, and it shows at least the feeling of the series, as well as a look and a small description of each of the main characters.

The cast is impressive, and it includes some of Murphy’s frequent collaborators, including Evan Peters, who has worked with Murphy on several of the producer’s shows, including American Horror Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Other stars include names like Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebecca Hall. Isabella Rossellini also recurs as Franny Forst. The series will also be released internationally at the same time on Disney+.

The Beauty Expected to Be One of 2026’s Most Talked-About New Shows

The Beauty is playing in a similar playground to many of Ryan Murphy’s television works. American Horror Story had a lot of symbolism toward body horror, the infatuation with appearance, and people doing anything possible to attain a higher level in their lives. This was also shown in shows like Grotesquerie, his Monster series, and Pose. For better or worse, when Ryan Murphy releases a new television series, it gets a lot of attention.

The first season of The Beauty will get plenty of attention, as it released its first three episodes on Wednesday, January 21, on FX and Hulu. There will then be a new episode weekly of the series until the first 11-episode season ends on March 4, with two episodes on each of its last two nights. The series follows two FBI Agents (Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall) as they go to Paris to uncover the truth about a designer drug that offers instant beauty with one shot. However, the beauty comes with terrifying consequences.

Ashton Kutcher stars as “The Corporation,” who created the drug, and Anthony Ramos stars as “The Assassin,” a man who is hired to protect his business interests. The movie is based on a comic book, but it is easy to understand why some fans think Murphy is playing off the success of The Substance. The story looks very stylistic, but it also looks like it has a lot to say, which is no surprise for Murphy’s projects. When The Beauty hits FX, expect a lot of dialogue, whether the show connects with audiences or not.

This isn’t the only Ryan Murphy series in the works. Murphy has a romantic anthology series called Love Story that stars Sarah Pidgeon and Naomi Watts, set to be released in 2026. Similar to his American Crime Story series, this looks to approach real-life moments in history. The first season is supposed to follow John F. Kennedy Jr. and his relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Murphy is also working on The Shards, based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel, a fictionalized memoir of Ellis’s final year of high school.

