‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Shares NSFW Reaction To Arya’s Sex Scene

The world had very strong reactions to a particular scene involving Arya Stark in Sunday night’s Episode 8×02 of Game of Thrones. It was shocking to see a character audiences had watched grown up… become a woman? Among the strong reactions was Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones Episode 8×02 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arya Stark and Gendry have long shown off some chemistry and many assumed a hook up between the two characters was inevitable. Those assumptions were correct as Arya dropped her clothes in Winterfell to lose her virginity to Gendry in Sunday night’s episode. Immediately after it aired, Turner took to her Instagram story with a surprising reaction.

“In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the story line to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p—-,” Turner said on Instagram story. It has since gone viral across social media. See it for yourself below but beware of the crude audio!

Biggest fan of Arya getting the hammer last night? Sansa @SophieT pic.twitter.com/Tx8IoypYRI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 22, 2019

As it turns out, Arya actress Maisie Willaims and Sansa actress Sophie Turner had a conversation about the scene immediately upon reading the script.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?’” Turner told Entertainment Weekly. “And she’s like, ‘I’m midway though episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”

Added Williams, “Sophie said, ‘Whatever you do, you have to skip to this episode, this scene first.’ So I just read that and it was practically all I knew about the entire season.

“At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—k!”

Then came the table read, where Williams realized this scene was very real. “I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym,’” Williams said. “A whole list of things.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.