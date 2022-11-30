Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Returns in 2023

As any Game of Thrones fan can tell you, no matter how fulfilled you might have been with each season of the storyline, one undeniable success year in and year out was the series' music, with the upcoming return of the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience allowing fans to celebrate the soundtrack in a unique way. The immersive experience will not only honor the beloved music of the series, but also some of its most jaw-dropping sequences and visuals in tribute to the iconic HBO series. Tickets for the Saturday, May 13, 2023 event at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. PT.

Per press release, "For one night only, the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring two-time Emmy Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi will return for a special encore event at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Come relive this incredible concert on Saturday, May 13, 2023, the immersive live concert produced by Live Nation will have Djawadi conducting The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra as they perform the iconic live music from all eight seasons from the blockbuster hit HBO® series including the 'Main Title Theme,' 'Light of the Seven,' 'The Night King,' and more. Complete with an array of big-screen visuals and dazzling bursts of pyrotechnics and fireworks, the concert will transport viewers to the world of Westeros once again while bringing to life one of the most memorable scores in television history. General on-sale tickets for the show will be available beginning this Friday, December 2nd at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

"Performing Game of Thrones Live at The Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience," Djawadi shared in a statement. "This concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible GoT fans is a blast."

"Claiming a chapter in the history books of television scores, Djawadi's critically acclaimed music from Game of Thrones earned him two Grammy Award nominations and back-to-back Emmy Awards wins in the category of Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score). To give fans the chance to relive and enjoy the most memorable moments of his score while tracing the entire journey of the series, Ramin conceptualized The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience in 2017 and presented the show over 100 times in arenas spanning North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019. The concert has drawn rave reviews since its genesis:

"A symphonic spectacular" – The New York Times

"The live concert helped emphasize the power of the score from beginning to end." – Entertainment Weekly

"Westeros brought to dazzling life." – The Guardian

"An epic musical journey." – Mashable

"Ramin returned to the world of Westeros to compose the music for HBO's House of the Dragon, the smash hit successor series to Game of Thrones, and has had a prolific year creating the music for the fourth season of Westworld, Uncharted, Eternals, and the forthcoming third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st. Versatility has continued to define his career, from celebrated scores for Uncharted, Eternals, Iron Man, Pacific Rim, A Wrinkle in Time, Clash of the Titans, Great Wall, and Prison Break. Ramin has also composed scores for blockbuster video games including New World, Gears 5, Gears of War 4, and Medal of Honor.

"Most notably, Game of Thrones illuminates the breadth of his talent. Season 6 boasted one of his most popular compositions, 'Light of the Seven,' which has impressively surpassed 116 million Spotify streams to date. His entrancing and elegant compositions typically average over 2.8 million plays monthly on Spotify, while spawning countless viral covers, and even topping Billboard's Top Soundtracks chart. Ramin's Game of Thrones score albums have amassed over 1 billion streams to date."

