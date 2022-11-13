Game of Thrones Star Comments on Possible Return in Jon Snow Spinoff

A Game of Thrones spinoff series centered around Kit Harington's Jon Snow is in the works at HBO, but fans who are hoping to see the return of one particular character might not want to get their hopes up. Interview With the Vampire star Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, recently told E! News that it's unlikely fans will see the character in the spinoff — or ever again.

"I think it'd be pretty tense if he did," Anderson said of Grey Worm appearing in a Jon Snow spinoff. "I think the only way that Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow."

As Game of Thrones fans may recall, the last time we saw Grey Worm he was demanding justice for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after she was killed by Jon Snow. Jon ends up being sent up north to the wall while Grey Worm left Westeros, headed for Naath. Anderson went on to explain that never seeing Jon Snow again is something that was a condition of his being allowed to live so Grey Worm definitely would have no interest

"That was quite a significant condition of [Jon] living, was that I don't ever want to see your face again I'm gonna go my way. And you're gonna go your way. I'd be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again."

When is the Jon Snow spinoff coming to HBO?

At this point, there's very little information about the Jon Snow Game of Thrones series and that includes any potential release date. However, what we do know is that any Game of Thrones spinoff series that gets made will not be HBO Max exclusives.

Sarah Aubrey, the head of originals for HBO Max, recently sat down with Variety to talk about the future of the streamer. When asked about Game of Thrones making a bigger mark on streaming, Aubrey explained that the franchise is already set up with the team at HBO proper, it wouldn't make sense for them to suddenly shift to HBO Max for one series.

"They're the experts in that field. You learn a lot making a show and you learn a lot in the trenches with filmmakers. You create a bond and a trust with that entire creative team. So, it doesn't really make sense when you are growing something together. We wouldn't say suddenly, 'OK, James Gunn is now going to go work with their team on another version of the Peacemaker Universe or the Suicide Squad Universe.' Much of that is just about personal relationships that you build, because that's when you really have success. So that's what we really build new shows off is that relationship. There wouldn't be shifting around."

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, which unfortunately won't arrive until 2024. At this time, no other Game of Thrones shows have been ordered to series by HBO.