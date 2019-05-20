Game of Thrones Fans are Freaking Out Over Daenerys and Her Dragon Wings

Spoilers ahead for the Game of Thrones series finale! After burning most of King’s Landing to a crisp, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) gathered the troops remaining from the Unsullied and Dothraki to address their victory. As she made her way to the platform, fans saw an incredible shot where the new Queen was standing right in front of Drogon, making it look as if the Mother of Dragons had her own wings.
Fans were quick to notice the perfectly executed shot and instantly took to Twitter in a fit of excitement. Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying…
Videos by ComicBook.com
What have you thought about the final season of Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
The Perfect GIF
The Mother of Dragons, in gif form: #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Dtt9bhil24— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2019
The Fourth Dragon
The 4th dragon https://t.co/igURkSqYXx— 🐉 Mother of Dragons 🐉 (@ayethatsmy_jam) May 20, 2019
Fly Away
The Mother of Dragons 🐉 #GOT #Daenerys pic.twitter.com/GVW6PcxAAj— Padme Amberdala (@sixpackofcats) May 20, 2019
This Is Everything!
This is EVERYTHING! #gameofthrones #Khaleesi #Motherofdragons @GameOfThrones @emiliaclarke 🐉 pic.twitter.com/f6Wm9gr18w— Curvy Nerd (@thecurvynerd) May 20, 2019
All Hail the Queen
Mother of dragons #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AVSJF1bEo7— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) May 20, 2019
Mother of Dragons
Mother of Dragons.#TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/ppe5aHlLb2— 𝖌𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖙 ⎊ (@Yazzy2102) May 20, 2019
The Mad Queen
The mother of dragons#Daenerys #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/id8bI5NzjI— Tuaha Sultan (@TuahaSultan) May 20, 2019