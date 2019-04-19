‘Game of Thrones’ Deleted Scene Confirms Major Jon Snow Dragon Theory

The later seasons of Game of Thrones have shown a lot of shocking revelations about the Targaryens, the Starks, and the rebellion that upended the Iron Throne and the kingdom of Westeros for decades. And though fans now know the true parentage of Jon Snow, the show is still finding ways to sneak in some clever reveals.

One of those reveals comes from a deleted clip from the season premiere of Game of Thrones, though the full scene is featured on a behind-the-scenes featurette on HBO’s social media channels. The clip takes place right after Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen ride her dragons, showing someone else taking flight on one of the creatures for the first time in the series.

“You’ve completely ruined horses for me,” Jon said. “It almost seemed like he knew where I wanted to go.”

That last part wasn’t included in the broadcast — probably because actor Kit Harington slipped and fell on the ice shortly after — but it does add some new wrinkles to the connection between dragons and the Targaryen bloodline that we didn’t know before.

This dialogue all but confirms what fans have theorized after many iconic scenes in the series, when Daenerys seemingly summoned the dragons at will. One scene in showed her surrounded by the Sons of the Harpy in the fighting pits of Meereen, and while two of her dragons were chained up in the catacombs underneath the city, Drogon swooped in and rescued her, carrying her to safety.

Jon’s comments lend credence to the fact that dragons are guided through a mental link. We do know that Targaryens are seemingly the only people capable of riding dragons, and the fact that he is the true heir to the throne and the son of Rhaegar Targaryen makes him capable of such a feat.

“Only Targaryens can ride dragons, and that should be a sign for Jon,” said showrunner David Benioff in the same clip. “It’s a major thing for her when she sees they have some kind of connection to him. They allow him to be around them.”

You can watch the featurette above, which also features a surprising cameo from Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Game of Thrones‘ final season continues on HBO this Sunday.

