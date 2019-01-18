‘Game Of Thrones’ Didn’t Allow Sophie Turner to Wash Her Hair During Filming

We’re only a couple months away from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones and while fans have bene struggling with the long wait, it sounds like some of the actors from the HBO show have dealt with struggles of their own.

According to InStyle, Sophie Turner (AKA Sansa Stark), was not allowed to wash her hair during filming. Turner is a natural blonde, but has been getting her hair dyed red for the role since the series began in 2011.

“I’ve read this rumor that the male actors on Game of Thrones weren’t allowed to wash their hair so that it looked dirty and grimy. Is this true and did the girls have to do it, too?,” InStyle asked.

“Well, for the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl. Towards season 5 they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting,” Turner explained. “Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair.”

Not only was this process “really itchy,” but Turner revealed that the snow machines would get “little snow paper particles” stuck in her already-greasy hair. “It was disgusting,” she added.

InStyle asked who had the longest and “most extensive” hair routine on the show, and Turner’s answer is no surprise.

“It was probably Emilia [Clarke] because she needed a bald cap, a wig, and then had intricate design on the wig. Actually, mine seemed to take longer this season — I don’t know why. Wait, it’s because she’s dyed her hair blonde! But, it’s mainly the people with the wigs that take the longest,” she added.

While Clarke (AKA Daenerys Targaryen) and Turner may have had a lot to deal with when it came to hair, the two actresses aren’t considered to have the best in the cast. Unsurprisingly, that title goes to Kit Harrington (AKA Jon Snow).

“He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know,” she said, “He’s obsessed. Before red carpets you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect. We all take the piss out on him for that.”

Throughout the series, Sansa Stark has rocked many hairstyles. From her mother’s classic Winterfell look to copying the Queen’s style in King’s Landing, it took a while for the character to come into her own.

“She created her own identity in season 7 and that kind of runs through to season 8. She’s chosen how she wants her hair to be, and she’s finally the leader and influencer instead of being influenced by everyone else,” Turner explained.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th, 2019.