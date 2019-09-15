Game of Thrones Dominates Saturn Awards With 4 Wins

The 45th Annual Saturn Awards happened on Friday night and saw various winners including Game of Thrones, which earned four awards. The final season of the beloved HBO series may have been divisive, but that’s clearly not stopping it from taking home some prizes. The show scored the awards for Best Fantasy Television Series, Best Actress on a Television Series (Emilia Clarke), Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series (Peter Dinklage) and Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series (Maisie Williams).

The only property to beat out Game of Thrones in the number of Saturn Award wins was Avengers: Endgame, which took home six awards. Endgame‘s wins included Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, Best Actor in a Film (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Film Production Design (Charles Wood), Best Film Editing (Jeffrey Ford and Matthew Schmidt), Best Film Make-up, and Best Film Special/Visual Effects (Dan DeLeeuw). The Russo Brothers film wasn’t the lone Marvel film to win either; Tom Holland and Zendaya both won for their roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home while Josh Brolin won for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to winning at the Saturn Awards, Game of Thrones also has a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations this year. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) is up for up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) with Carice van Houten (Melisandre) rounding out the acting nominations with Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. The series is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and various other awards.

Do you think Game of Thrones will have success at the Emmys, too? Tell us in the comments!

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 22 at 8 pm EST.