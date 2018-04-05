This Awesome Dragon Purse Just Happens to Be a ‘Game of Thrones’ Thing

This purse may be an officially licensed Game of Thrones product but, fundamentally, it’s a badass bag that’s shaped like a dragon. That’s the only thing that matters, really.

However, if you just happen to be a Game of Thrones fan, you will undoubtedly be interested to know that the purse is based on Drogon, and the lining is patterned after a Valyrian steel blade. There’s also a subtle Game of Thrones logo under the dragon wing flap. In other words, the nods to Game of Thrones aren’t obvious at first glance, because everything is secondary to the overall dragon-ness. Even the faux leather material is designed to mimic dragon skin.

If you’re sold on the purse, you can grab one right here for $49.99. The bag is a ThinkGeek exclusive, so this is the only place you can get one. The official list of specs are as follows:

• Game of Thrones Drogon Purse

• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop

• Dragon wing flap closes with magnetic snap

• Main compartment has zipper closure

• Interior organizational pocket

• Lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade

• GoT logo subtly embossed under the flap

• Removable crossbody strap adjusts from 13″ – 24″ drop

• Materials: Polyurethane, nylon, and PVC

• Care Instructions: Hand wash with damp cloth and mild soap. Air dry only.

• Imported

• Dimensions: 11″ wide x 8 1/2″ tall x 2″ deep

A Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons backpack with a similar style as the purse is also available at ThinkGeek for $59.99. Features include:

• Mother of Dragons Backpack

• Officially-licensed HBO’s Game of Thrones merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Crowded Coop

• Dragon wing flap closes with magnetic snap

• Main compartment folds over and has double zipper closure

• Two side pockets that zip

• Adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging

• Lining patterned after a Valyrian steel blade

• GoT logo subtly embossed on the back

• Materials: Faux leather with satin polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 13″ Tall x 11.5″ Wide x 5″ Deep

• 2 Interior Pockets: 4.5″ Tall x 4″ Wide

• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 12″ Tall x 10″ Wide

