Emilia Clarke Reveals Fear Beyonce Would Hate Daenerys After Game of Thrones Finale

One of the biggest stars of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, has long been open about her love of music icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. She has always talked about wanting to meet the singer and finally got the opportunity to do so earlier this year. Despite being a major star herself, Clarke was understandably overwhelmed when coming face to face with her here, and even more overwhelmed when Beyonce admitted to being a fan of hers as well. That excitement turned to worry when she thought about the pending series finale of Game of Thrones, concerned that Beyoncé would think less of her when it was all said and done.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the series finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen has been one of the shining heroes of the series since the beginning, when she made it her goal to overthrow tyranny and take back the Iron Throne. However, the final season of Game of Thrones chronicled her fall from grace, concluding with her becoming a tyrant herself, only to be killed by lover, and rightful heir to the throne, Jon Snow.

After the events of Sunday night unfolded, Clarke spoke with The New Yorker about the finale itself, as well as the fear that Beyoncé might think less of her after her character’s divisive turn. It started with a story about her first meeting Beyonce back in February.

“I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me,” Clarke said. “I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant.’ I just couldn’t handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I’m having a conversation with a crazed fan who’s looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.’ Which is exactly what I was. I said, ‘I’ve seen you live in concert and I think you’re amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!’ And all I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way.’”

Beyoncé was a fan of Clarke’s, which was phenomenal news, but it scared the Game of Thrones star because she knew what was on the way when the series would come to a close a few months later.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, my absolute idol in life is saying she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she’s going to hate me,’” Clarke added.

Well, if you’ve spent any time on Twitter over the last week or two, you’ll know that no one is hating Clarke or Daenerys, but rather taking their anger out on the Game of Thrones showrunners.