Game of Thrones Receives Record-Breaking 32 Emmy Award Nominations

Tuesday morning brought with it one of the most anticipated events in all of television: The announcement of the annual Primetime Emmy Award Nominees. Each and every year, the creators, casts, and fans of every tv series wait to find out if their show earned any nods in the most celebrated TV awards program. Usually, this event consists of the host reading the words “Game of Thrones” over and over again, as the HBO series has been a massive presence at the Emmys for the better part of a decade.

However, after missing previous awards seasons while on hiatus, and delivering a largely lackluster final season, people have been wondering whether or not the series would return to form with this year’s Emmys. Can Game of Thrones be award royalty once again? Well, not we finally have an answer.

Game of Thrones earned a record-breaking 32 nominations, including three major categories. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, while lead performers Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were also nominated in their respective acting categories. You can check out the full list of Game of Thrones Emmy nominations below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Kit Harington

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Emilia Clarke

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Alfie Allen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Lena Headey

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sophie Turner

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Maisie Williams

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gwendoline Christie

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Carice van Houten

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – David Benioff, D.B. Weiss “The Iron Throne”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – David Nutter “The Last of the Starks”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Miguel Sapochnik “The Long Night”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes – Michele Clapton, Emma O’Loughlin, Kate O’Farrell “The Bells”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series – Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks, Nicola Mount, Rosalia Culora

Outstanding Main Title Design – Angus Wall, Kirk Shintani, Shahana Khan, Ian Ruhfass, Rustam Hasanov

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series – Jane Walker, Kay Bilk, Marianna Kyriacou, Nicola Matthews, Pamela Smyth

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series – Ramin Djawadi

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Emma Faulkes, Paul Spateri, Chloe Muton-Phillips, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, John Eldred-Tooby, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing – Katie Weiland “The Iron Throne”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing – Tim Porter “The Iron Throne”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing – Crispin Green “Winterfell”

Outstanding Sound Editing – Tim Kimmel, Tim Hands, Paula Fairfield, Bradley C. Katona, Paul Bercovitch, John Matter, David Klotz, Brett Voss, Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters, Simon Kerr, Danny Crowley, Ronan Hill

Outstanding Visual Effects – Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Adam Chazen, Sam Conway, Mohsen Mousavi, Martin Hill, Ted Rae, Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Thomas Schelesny

Outstanding Stunt Coordination – Rowley Irlam

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “The Iron Throne”

Outstanding Production Design – Deborah Riley, Paul Ghirardani, Rob Cameron

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge

Outstanding Cinematography – Jonathan Freeman “The Iron Throne”

Outstanding Achievement in Interactive Media