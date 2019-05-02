Game of Thrones Episode 5 Is Even Bigger Than Battle of Winterfell According to Emilia Clarke

Leading up to this past weekend, the Battle of Winterfell was being billed as the biggest event in the history of Game of Thrones. The battle itself took 55 nights to shoot, it featured almost every character on the show, and it delivered easily the most shocking twist of the series. However, according to one of the show’s most popular stars, there’s an even bigger episode on the way.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the series, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to talk about the final season of Game of Thrones. Only three episodes remain, but the actress insists that they’re all going to be total spectacles, especially the one airing next weekend.

At the end of her chat with Kimmel, Clarke mentioned that Episode 5 of the final Game of Thrones season was even bigger than Episode 3, the one containing the massive battle against the Night King. When the host brought up the three final episodes, Clarke’s face lit up like the 4th of July.

“Which are gonna be mental,” she said of the next three episodes. “Episode 5 is bigger. Episode 5 is aahhhhh. I mean episodes 4 and 5 and 6, they’re all insane.”

Clarke went on to add that, when Episode 5 airs on May 12th, “Find the biggest TV you can.”

There’s no telling what could be going down in Episode 5 other than the eventual fight for control of the Seven Kingdoms. With the Night King out of the picture, all eyes will turn to King’s Landing for the war with Cersei and Euron. Could that battle somehow top the wild events of “The Long Night”?

That remains to be seen, but Clarke clearly believes that what’s to come is some of the best the show has ever delivered. Whether or not the series is actually able to deliver is a different story altogether. We’ll find out in less than two weeks.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

