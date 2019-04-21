‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theory Explains How the White Walkers Affect the Long Winters

From the very first episode of Game of Thrones, many people from House Stark have uttered their words as a way to prepare for the future as well as warn those who would do them harm: winter is coming. And with the final season in full swing, it’s finally here. But the long season could have much more supernatural implications in the series, paving way for the Night King‘s attack on Westeros.

Fans of Game of Thrones know that the weather works differently in Westeros, though it still cycles through spring, summer, fall, and winter, like in the real world. But the summers have lasted years when the series begins, and every maester worth their chain knows that a long summer portends a longer winter.

But that might all change in the final season as the forces of Westeros unite to battle the Night King. And this fan theory suggests that the magic of the White Walkers could affect the long winters they suffer. Check it out:

The odds are stacked against the Starks and their allies as winter begins to bear down on Winterfell, all while the Army of the Dead marches on their keep. They will need to not only plan for their food supplies to last through the season, but also hope their armies are enough to defeat the Night King.

But if they manage to come out on top, perhaps the destruction of the White Walkers will give way to a positive change in the seasons and winters are a lot less devastating in Winterfell. The hardened Northerners could use a win after all of the trouble they’ve been forced to deal with over the last few years.

Of course, all of these possibilities hinge on them stopping the Night King, which is a tall order in and of itself. We’ll see if they can cheat death as the final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday on HBO TV.

