TV Shows

Some ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Concerned Daenerys Killed Ghost

Finally, after a nearly two-year wait, Game of Thrones has returned to our Sunday night lineup. […]

By

Finally, after a nearly two-year wait, Game of Thrones has returned to our Sunday night lineup. There are only five more weeks of the beloved series, following this week’s season premiere, and just about every beloved character has made their way to Winterfell for the final stand against the Night King and his army of the dead. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, Jaime, Arya, Jorah, Tyrion, and so many others were present in Sunday night’s episode, but there is still one fan-favorite that has yet to be seen. Some viewers are fearing the worst.

We’re talking about Ghost, Jon Snow’s beloved direwolf, who has stood by his side through thick and thin since the beginning of the series. It seems odd that the snow-white wolf wasn’t around Jon at any point in the premiere, especially considering that he was back home in Winterfell. There is a group of fans on Twitter that believe Ghost was missing because he was killed at some point, and turned into Dany’s new coat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was never really a point in the series where it made sense for Daenerys to kill Ghost, but the similarities between Ghost’s fur and her coat are what have people talking. They are pretty much the same color, and Dany has never been slow to take what it is she wants.

This is an interesting theory, as you can see in the tweets below, but there’s almost no chance Jon would still be cool with his new love interest if she did anything to Ghost. Right?

Wait a Second…

They Did What?!

Let’s Hope Not

Where Is Ghost??

That Monster

Maybe it’s All Okay?

Can’t Believe it…

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts