Some ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Concerned Daenerys Killed Ghost

Finally, after a nearly two-year wait, Game of Thrones has returned to our Sunday night lineup. There are only five more weeks of the beloved series, following this week’s season premiere, and just about every beloved character has made their way to Winterfell for the final stand against the Night King and his army of the dead. Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, Jaime, Arya, Jorah, Tyrion, and so many others were present in Sunday night’s episode, but there is still one fan-favorite that has yet to be seen. Some viewers are fearing the worst.

We’re talking about Ghost, Jon Snow’s beloved direwolf, who has stood by his side through thick and thin since the beginning of the series. It seems odd that the snow-white wolf wasn’t around Jon at any point in the premiere, especially considering that he was back home in Winterfell. There is a group of fans on Twitter that believe Ghost was missing because he was killed at some point, and turned into Dany’s new coat.

There was never really a point in the series where it made sense for Daenerys to kill Ghost, but the similarities between Ghost’s fur and her coat are what have people talking. They are pretty much the same color, and Dany has never been slow to take what it is she wants.

This is an interesting theory, as you can see in the tweets below, but there’s almost no chance Jon would still be cool with his new love interest if she did anything to Ghost. Right?

Wait a Second…

@GameOfThrones We were promised direwolves. Show returns, no Ghost but Daenerys walking around in one of two beautiful white fur coats. This is suspicious. Is that the direwolf? Is this our Ghost #FREEGHOST pic.twitter.com/bNaD6tgUfP — Lori Bloomer (@bloomer_lori) April 15, 2019

They Did What?!

Did they kill Ghost and use his fur to make Daenerys’ coat????? #GameofThrones — Bruce Wayne (@Batman_af) April 15, 2019

Let’s Hope Not

omg starting to think that ghost is in daenerys winter fur coat hopefully 🙈🙈 — irb (@jakegyllenhls) April 15, 2019

Where Is Ghost??

That Monster

Ghost is Mommie of dragons’ coat now. — Guardian1 (@Guardia66369131) April 15, 2019

Maybe it’s All Okay?

My prediction for episode 2: Dany wins over the North when Ghost snuggles her thinking she’s also a white direwolf in her Winter Coat ™️ #GameofThones — 🌀◾️Stone Dancer◾️🌀 (@Implode_Optical) April 15, 2019

Can’t Believe it…