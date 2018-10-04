‘Game of Thrones’ Star May Have Just Spoiled Their Character’s Fate

Fans are eager to find out how the war with the White Walkers will end in Westeros, but they have to wait a while before the final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO. But if you’re looking for spoilers, one actor might have let something major slip.

While speaking with Express.co.uk, actor Iain Glenn teased the fate of his character Ser Jorah Mormont, who has been a major character throughout the entire series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[The scripts] read like the six best scripts,” Glenn said of the final season’s episodes. “The final scripts are really special.”

He added that the cast was mostly together throughout filming, teasing that the big group will not break up after many of them finally united in Season 7.

Asked what he was thankful for, Glenn surprisingly was candid: “I am one of the lucky ones who made it through!”

Now, he could be talking about his time on the entire series, especially since so many other beloved characters were killed off, but he could be referring to Ser Jorah’s final fate. Given how he’s fought at Daenerys Targaryen’s side throughout the show, this could bode well for her chances of defeating the Night King and seizing the Iron Throne.

Glenn teased an emotional ending for the series, echoing similar comments from stars who believe it could have a polarizing finale.

“We all sat down for the read-through of six feature-length episodes,” Glenn said. “They took longer to film, cost more, and are more surprising.”

Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner teased the show’s ending, though she made it seem like fans could be disappointed.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Turner said to IGN. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Hopefully the series ends on a note that’s consistent with its quality throughout the first seven season, making Game of Thrones one of the most popular shows on TV. There’s still no word yet on when the series will premiere on HBO, but fans can expect to see it debut sometime in the first half of 2019.