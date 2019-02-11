‘Game of Thrones’: After Super Bowl Bud Light Ad, George RR Martin Vows to Kill KFC and Energizer Mascots

If you’ve watched HBO’s Game of Thrones or read George RR Martin’s novels, you’ll know the writer isn’t afraid to kill off even the most important of characters. That was more than evident during tonight’s Super Bowl when Bud Light aired one of their first commercials of the night.

As the Bud Knight — you know, one of the “Dilly Dilly” guys — was in the middle of a jousting competition, he ended up being killed by The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) in a gruesome scene. Not only that, but then one of the Game of Thrones dragons flew by in quite the scene.

Martin took to his Twitter account after the game to share that he’s not afraid to go after the mascots of any other brands that choose to stand in his way.

… Now that we’ve taken care of the Bud Knight, we’re sending our dragons after Colonel Sanders and the Energizer Bunny. — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 4, 2019

Sure, Martin was joking — but could imagine a Celebrity Death Match between The Mountain, Colonel Sanders, and the Energizer Bunny? It’d be top-shelf television content.

While Martin continues to pen The Winds of Winter, the sixth of seven books in his illustrious “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, HBO is getting ready to debut their eight and final season of Game of Thrones — the show based on Martin’s series of novels.

Game of Thrones Season Eight will only be six episodes long — but that doesn’t mean fans have to worry about quality. In fact, HBO chief Richard Piepler says the crew behind the show practically filmed six feature-length films for the series endcap.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” Plepler said. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Are you looking forward to the last season of Game of Thrones? How do you think the event series is going to end up? Will you be tuning into HBO’s prequel series set in the same universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 15th.