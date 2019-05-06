Game of Thrones Star Reflects on Jaime Lannister’s Heartbreaking Decision

After all of the heartache and gut-wrenching murders that have taken place across the continents of Westeros and Essos throughout the years, it’s safe to say that at this point many Game of Thrones fans are scrounging for any fleeting moments of happiness they can find. The season began with Arya finding a bit of joy, and this week’s episode finally showed two fan-favorite characters expressing their love for each other.

Throughout the last five seasons, many fans have been dying to see Brienne Of Tarth get it on with Jaime Lannister. They finally got their wishes in the latest episode, as the two were intimate in one of the best scenes of the series. But the moment was fleeting, as Jaime Lannister immediately left for King’s Landing after learning of the conflict with Daenerys going south.

Brienne begs him to stay, but Jaime makes it clear that he is just as vindictive — fans don’t know how to interpret this just yet, wondering whether Jaime will side with his sister or if he’s deciding to kill her. But as for Brienne actress Gwendoline Christie? Well, she’s heartbroken.

“…I was so upset for her. I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking,” Christie explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking.”

Christie went on to explain that she was more upset by the fact that Jaime left Brienne at Winterfell, more so than the fact that their two characters even hooked up.

“And I know it’s silly. It’s just a character, not a living human being, but I feel for her so deeply. I love that she doesn’t crumble from it,” Christie explained. “She goes back to work. Because she always loves work — that feels refreshing, a woman can be happy without a companion. Woman don’t have to be defined by their partner and that’s good. But my god. That’s the Game of Thrones, isn’t it? Just when you think things are going to go well it punches you harder than ever in the guts…”

It’s nice to see that Christie can see the bright side, but can Brienne? We’ll find out as the final season of Game of Thrones continues on HBO next Sunday.

