Game of Thrones Sequel: HBO Max Responds to Reports With Hilarious Tweet

HBO Max has shared a hilarious response to the news that a Game of Thrones spinoff is in the works starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow. It's been less than 24 hours since news broke that HBO was reportedly eyeing a continuation of Game of Thrones with Harington reprising the role that made him a household name. The Hollywood Reporter states Harington is attached to the HBO project, but that hasn't stopped its streaming sibling HBO Max from finding humor over the shocked fan reactions. A tweet from the official HBO Max Twitter account uses one of Games of Thrones' most iconic lines that reference Jon Snow.

Sharing a photo of Jon Snow from the hit HBO series, HBO Max tweeted, "I know nothing." Of course, this is a callback to the phrase Ygritte of the Wildlings used on Jon Snow when he had her tied up as his captive. Rose Leslie, Kit Harington's wife, played Ygritte in Seasons 2-4. Even though their relationship started off rocky, Jon Snow and Ygritte became lovers before she was killed. She also used the line again as she died in Jon Snow's arms.

The Season 8 series finale of Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow murder Queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) after she successfully ransacked King's Landing. Earlier, Jon Snow discovered his real name was Aegon Targaryen, the true heir to the Iron Throne. He was then banished from Westeros and sent to live North of the Wall with the Wildlings. If the Jon Snow-focused spinoff were to move forward it would presumably pick up with this new status quo in place. Also, if Kit Harington were to make a return, it opens the door for other Game of Thrones actors to make a comeback like Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Star.

Ironically, it was only two years ago that Kit Harington claimed he never wanted to play a role like Jon Snow again. "I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington told The Telegraph. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

What are your thoughts on a Game of Thrones spinoff starring Jon Snow? Let us know in the comments!