Game of Thrones Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Jon Snow Spinoff

Game of Thrones is developing a Jon Snow sequel series and fans have a lot of emotions. Bringing back one of the most popular characters from the HBO series seems like a no-brainer. But, a ton of questions still percolate around the series. For starters, the show would probably be set after Snow's ending in Game of Thrones. As exciting as adventures with The Wildlings sound, what shape would they take? Any exploration of that journey would have to include Tormund Giantsbane, a fan favorite. And what of Arya and Sansa Stark? There's just so much that's unknown at this point. So, the tone on social media finds itself to be a kind of curious optimism that Jon Snow could have a couple more seasons left in him.

HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley talkied about the idea of more Game of Thrones spinoffs recently. "We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

I am famously not a fan of the ending of Game of Thrones, but if they make a Jon Snow show after season 8 where he’s dealing with PTSD after killing Daenerys I am so down. The Kenobi of A Song of Ice & Fire type series. https://t.co/AUgPfE05tr — EGAT (@edckbar) June 17, 2022

