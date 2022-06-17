Game of Thrones Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Jon Snow Spinoff
Game of Thrones is developing a Jon Snow sequel series and fans have a lot of emotions. Bringing back one of the most popular characters from the HBO series seems like a no-brainer. But, a ton of questions still percolate around the series. For starters, the show would probably be set after Snow's ending in Game of Thrones. As exciting as adventures with The Wildlings sound, what shape would they take? Any exploration of that journey would have to include Tormund Giantsbane, a fan favorite. And what of Arya and Sansa Stark? There's just so much that's unknown at this point. So, the tone on social media finds itself to be a kind of curious optimism that Jon Snow could have a couple more seasons left in him.
HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley talkied about the idea of more Game of Thrones spinoffs recently. "We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."
I am famously not a fan of the ending of Game of Thrones, but if they make a Jon Snow show after season 8 where he’s dealing with PTSD after killing Daenerys I am so down. The Kenobi of A Song of Ice & Fire type series. https://t.co/AUgPfE05tr— EGAT (@edckbar) June 17, 2022
Do you want more Jon Snow? Let us know down in the comments!
Game Of Thrones
House Of The Dragon
Jon Snow sequel series
Aegon’s conquest likely in the future
Winds & ADOS coming in the next decade probably
World of Ice & Fire is making a run for the best franchise— 🦉 (@kalelsnow) June 17, 2022
Of course the discourse is back
Game of Thrones did not end badly.— Troy (@troythony) June 17, 2022
You guys are just so used to the usual ending of series.
Don't you think it would be too cliche for Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen to sit on the iron throne? https://t.co/pGf5VEF5DA
i have to be honest i watched the entirety of game of thrones not knowing jon snow was the main character— funky (@tinyfeetgang) June 17, 2022
jon snow game of thrones sequel pic.twitter.com/4sPXpzXLs7— harley (@milliesjolie) June 17, 2022
Jon Snow when he sees Bran in the Game of Thrones sequel pic.twitter.com/6WOV4JJ9Rj— Steven Lyons (@scubasteve781) June 17, 2022
I love Game of Thrones. I didn't hate the final season. The series is in my Top 5. Kit Harington was great. I loved watching him be a sad little swordy boy for eight years. If *I* have zero interest in a Jon Snow show, I fear no one will. pic.twitter.com/8eYbSwFqkc— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 17, 2022
If they really are serious about doing a Jon Snow Game of Thrones sequel then they best make sure that Tormund and Ghost are in it if they want me to watch it after what 5ey did with the final season.— iliveinthe🌈moon 💙💛 (@EverlongGirl) June 17, 2022
Says a lot that Jon Snow sequel series to Game of Thrones is in the works and Arya is trending. Why not just have an Arya Stark series instead?— LeftOfTheDial (@EricShapiro3) June 17, 2022