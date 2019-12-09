Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Earns Final Season’s Only Golden Globe Nomination

Game of Thrones earned a single Golden Globes nomination for its final season. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the series, is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama. This comes the day after Harington received a Critics Choice Award nomination for his performance, one of four in total for the series’ final season. The show’s single nomination is a contrast from its record-setting 32 Emmy Awards nominations. It then went on to tie its own record for most wins in a single season. Game of Thrones is most notably absent from the Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama. It’s been nominated in the category five times, but never won the award.

Showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff said in an interview that they were surprised by the number of Emmy Nominations the series earned in its final season, with Weiss saying he expected Season Seven to be the show’s peak in terms of awards recognition “It was kind of surprising. I did not know that we expected that. At least in my mind, I thought that the last season would have been the peak and that we would’ve ended up with maybe a couple less, at best,” Weiss explains. “I felt very happy for all of our team of people, all of the actors and all of the crew who got recognized because each made us feel really proud of them and happy for them, because we know first-hand how hard they worked. We saw it every day for many years.”

Benioff added, “And it’s also just fun because once people get nominated, that means they come to L.A. for the ceremonies. Ten of the actors are nominated, and so many of the crew members, so it’s just a great excuse for everyone to get drunk again.”

During a recent convention appearance, Harington discussed the biggest challenge in playing Jon Snow. “One of the struggles about playing Jon is I always playing someone who was that it was always playing someone who was a better person than me,” Harington said. “He’s good to his core. He’s loyal, he’s brave, he’s honest, he’s truthful to his very core, and I think that playing alongside a character like that for 10 years of your life is intimidating somewhat.”

