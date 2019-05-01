Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams’ Roommate Reveals the Struggle of Living with Arya Stark

The final season of Game of Thrones is already halfway over, and fans of the beloved HBO series have had to spend every Sunday avoiding leaks before the new episodes air. While avoiding spoilers for something that hasn’t even been released yet can be frustrating, imagine having to dodge the show’s secrets every single day. According to Maisie Williams’ roommate, Bill Milner, each day is a struggle when you live with Arya Stark.

You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen. — Bill Milner (@Bill_Milner) April 29, 2019

“You all think it’s hard avoiding #GameofThrones spoilers? Try living with Arya. I’m dodging them in my own goddamn kitchen,” Milner joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Williams’ roommate is also an actor, who has appeared in films such as Son of Rambow, Dunkirk, and X-Men: First Class as young Erik. You can follow him on Twitter here and Instagram here.

Many fans were quick to comment on Milner’s post, especially after Williams retweeted it.

“What do we say to spoilers? #NotToday,” @Jennife35202254 wrote.

“You should be more worried at the speed Arya comes flying out of the dark,” @_ssevs joked.

“You live with No one,” @Dr4g0nsnr0s3s added.

Now that audiences knows the results of the long-awaited Battle of Winterfel, fans are eager to learn what will happen during the final three episodes of the series. If you’re worried about the fate of your favorite characters, you certainly have a right to be on edge. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

What do you think will happen in the next episode? Will Jon try to take the Iron Throne? Does Cersei have any more tricks up her sleeve? Will Jaime continue to fight for Daenerys’ cause? Tell us in the comments!

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!