Did Game of Thrones Fans Miss a Major Clue About the Night King?

From the very first season of Game of Thrones, the Night King and his White Walkers have been a threat looming over Westeros, advancing closer to King’s Landing while various tribes battled against one another. With the final season now airing, it would appear as though the Night King will finally descend upon his first major obstacle in Winterfell, having already laid waste to any opposition in his way. Danaerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the vast army they have amassed in the area are preparing to confront the Night King in this week’s episode of the series, yet they may have completely forgotten that fire doesn’t seem to have any impact on him whatsoever.

jons plan is to keep the dragons hidden near the heart tree so that when they lure the NK to bran they can burn him. bran doubts it’ll work. unbeknownst to them, the show has made a point of showing us several times that the NK can walk through fire just fine. even dragon fire. pic.twitter.com/fduVLt7m20 — aleister the cyber fiend (@maybeimtheone) April 22, 2019

Snow specifically thinks that the Night King is after Bran Stark, which could prove to be to their advantage if they could lure the Night King to an area where one of Danaerys’ dragons could then spring into action. However, as pointed out by the Twitter user above, the Night King has regularly encountered fire and, despite his powers with ice, has escaped those scenarios unscathed.

This isn’t to say that the Night King isn’t without his weaknesses, as dragonglass and Valyrian steel have both proven effective against White Walkers. The drawback, of course, is that both of these elements would need to come into close contact with the Night King, putting anyone wielding the appropriate weapons in harm’s way.

While the Night King’s weaknesses are limited in regards to weapons, arguably his biggest weakness is that his motivation has been revealed as consuming the world with darkness. Bran noted in the most recent episode, “An endless night. He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory.”

Bran’s abilities as the Three-Eyed Raven allow him to see the entire history of Westeros, so if the Night King manages to eradicate him, existence up to that point could be completely forgotten.

Fans can see the Night King’s wrath this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Do you think the Night King will be defeated this week? Let us know in the comments below!

