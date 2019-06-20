Game of Thrones Nominated for Program of the Year at TCA Awards

The nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards were announced this week, which features HBO’s Game of Thrones as a nominee for Program of the Year. While the series may have had a controversial final season, that’s not stopping it from getting critical attention. Even at its worst, the series still managed to be one of television’s best made shows. In fact, the series just won “Best Show” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

HBO leads the TCA nominations this year with a total of 15, but only one for Game of Thrones. The series is going up against Chernobyl, Fleabag, Pose, Russian Doll, and When They See Us. Previously, Game of Thrones took home the coveted award back in 2012.

Desus & Mero, the comedy duo who star in the Showtime series of the same name, will host the event, which is “a celebration of all things television, honors the best series, creators, and stars of the 2018-2019 season.” With “more than 220 professional television critics and journalists” voting, the series with the most nominations this year are FX’s Pose and Netflix’s Russian Doll.

Other notable nominees include What We Do in the Shadows, which is up for Outstanding New Program, The Good Plance, which is competing for Outstaning Achievement in Comedy, and Deadwood: The Movie, which is vying for Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries.

You can see the full list of nominees here, and read about the event’s history below:

“Since 1984, the members of the TCA have voted for outstanding achievements in television. As professional consumers of the medium, TV critics are often the first to spot exemplary work in television. Time and again their choices have anticipated later honors from the Emmy and Peabody award panels. In 2002 the TCA began honoring the iconic figures in TV with its Heritage Award. The TCA Awards are held during the July press tour.”

The 35TH Annual TCA Awards will be take place on Saturday, August 3, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.