One of the Most Popular ABC Thrillers of the 2010s Is Streaming Free (For the Very First Time)

Tubi’s free streaming lineup evolves and grows on a monthly basis, as the service consistently adds and removes movies and TV shows from its roster. July is no exception to this trend. The new month arrived on Tuesday morning and brought with it a slew of additions to Tubi’s lineup, giving streaming users a lot of new options to watch for free. Among those new options are six entire seasons of one of the most popular TV thrillers from the 2010s.

Tuesday morning saw Tubi add every episode of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, the mystery thriller starring Viola Davis, making it available to stream for free for the very first time. The series ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020, earning four Emmy nominations and one victory for Davis during that span.

Telling the story of law students and their criminal defense professor as they get caught up in a terrifying murder plot, How to Get Away With Murder was a massive hit for ABC, especially in its first couple of seasons. T

The news of How to Get Away With Murder hitting Tubi comes right on the heels of another ABC smash-hit, Scandal, returning to Netflix.

What’s New on Tubi?

How to Get Away With Murder is one of the biggest titles to hit Tubi’s free streaming lineup at the start of July, but it’s far from the only popular name to land on the service this week. July’s arrival on Tuesday saw Tubi add dozens of new titles, including hit films like Final Destination, Pulp Fiction, Jumanji, and several others.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July streaming additions below!

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola