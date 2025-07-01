One of the Most Popular ABC Thrillers of the 2010s Is Streaming Free (For the Very First Time)

Tubi’s free streaming lineup evolves and grows on a monthly basis, as the service consistently adds and removes movies and TV shows from its roster. July is no exception to this trend. The new month arrived on Tuesday morning and brought with it a slew of additions to Tubi’s lineup, giving streaming users a lot of new options to watch for free. Among those new options are six entire seasons of one of the most popular TV thrillers from the 2010s.
Tuesday morning saw Tubi add every episode of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, the mystery thriller starring Viola Davis, making it available to stream for free for the very first time. The series ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020, earning four Emmy nominations and one victory for Davis during that span.
Telling the story of law students and their criminal defense professor as they get caught up in a terrifying murder plot, How to Get Away With Murder was a massive hit for ABC, especially in its first couple of seasons. T
The news of How to Get Away With Murder hitting Tubi comes right on the heels of another ABC smash-hit, Scandal, returning to Netflix.
What’s New on Tubi?
How to Get Away With Murder is one of the biggest titles to hit Tubi’s free streaming lineup at the start of July, but it’s far from the only popular name to land on the service this week. July’s arrival on Tuesday saw Tubi add dozens of new titles, including hit films like Final Destination, Pulp Fiction, Jumanji, and several others.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July streaming additions below!
Brickleberry
Girlfriends
Hap & Leonard
How to Get Away With Murder
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Kold & Windy (S1)
Major Dad
Millennials
Sanford and Son
The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)
WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)
12 Rounds
2 Guns
8 Mile
A Most Violent Year
A Time to Kill
Alice, Darling
Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)
American Honey
Anger Management (2003)
Arrival
Arthur and the Invisibles
Baby’s Day Out
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Baywatch (2017)
Beauty Shop
Because of Winn-Dixie
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Blair Witch (2016)
Bones and All
Bringing Down the House Broken City
Cadillac Records
Clemency
Colombiana
Cuban Fury
Culture of Winning
Death Wish (2018)
Déjà Vu
Destroyer
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Don’t Tell a Soul
Dumb and Dumber
Escape Plan
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Finding Felt
First Blood
Flashdance
Forrest Gump
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Off My Lawn
Get On Up
Good Burger
Goon: The Last of the Enforcers
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Hot Summer Nights
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
I, Robot
Jinn
Juice
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping the Broom
Jungle 2 Jungle
Jurassic World
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Major Dad
Minamata
Minority Report
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Obsessed (2009)
Outlaws
Pale Rider
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phenomenon
Planet 51
Pootie Tang
Pride and Glory
Pulp Fiction
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Rango
Redemption
Richie Rich
Riddick
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rye Lane
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Son of a Gun
Southside With You
Spotlight
Sweet Dreams
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
That Awkward Moment
The A-Team (2010)
The Benchwarmers
The Birdcage
The Cable Guy
The Captive
The Core
The Da Vinci Code
The Fate of the Furious
The Final Play
The Grey
The Hills Have Eyes
The Invisible Raptor
The Longest Yard
The Menu
The Nun (2018)
The Outsiders
The Running Man
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
Thelma & Louise
Titanic
Top Five
Under the Silver Lake
Universal Soldier
War of the Worlds
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
Wrecked
Zola