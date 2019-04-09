Here’s How to Get ‘Game of Thrones’ Oreo Cookies

You know what would be the perfect snack for watching the Game of Thrones final season premiere on April 14th? Nabisco x HBO’s new limited edition GoT Oreos that’s what. In addition to fancy Game of Thrones packaging, the cookies are stamped with House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and The Night King designs on the chocolate wafers.

Yes, Game of Thrones Oreos are coming – and they’re coming fast. The cookies are slated to hit store shelves tomorrow, April 8th, but you know how these things go. They’ll probably sell out everywhere and end up on eBay for a ridiculous price before you can get to the supermarket (at the time of writing the going rate was about $20 a pack). So, if you want to get your GoT cookie fix without fighting the crowds or paying the markups, here’s what you need to know…

Walmart has informed us that Game of Thrones Oreo cookies will be available to order online for store pickup. Odds are they will be available via this link, but we’re still waiting on an exact location and launch time. UPDATE: Actually, aren’t being sold online at Walmart, but you can track the stock in your local store here. Your next best option is to get the cookies right here on Amazon through Prime Pantry – but they will only be available to Prime members (note that shipping is free on Pantry orders of $35 or more for standard Prime members, $10 or more if you’re also a Prime Pantry member). We don’t know exactly when they will launch on Amazon, but when in doubt check back at midnight EST (9pm PST) tonight, April 7th – 8th.

If you’re heading to the grocery store today, you might want to check the cookie aisle to see if the GoT Oreos were stocked early. That tends to happen with product launches like this one.

