‘Game of Thrones’ Oreos Are Coming for the Final Season

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice. Winter is coming when the HBO series returns for its final season this spring, but now they will have a fitting snack to help console them for those final episodes.

Delish reports that special, Game of Thrones Oreo cookies are coming in time for the final season’s debut on April 14. While their report comes from a photo posted by popular food Instagram account @CandyHunting, Oreo’s official Instagram account has confirmed that, indeed, cookies are coming. Check out the official Oreo post below.

View this post on Instagram Cookies are coming. A post shared by OREO (@oreo) on Feb 23, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

While Oreo’s post confirms that the Game of Thrones cookies are coming, the main details come from @CandyHunting. Their photo features the package the Oreos are reported to be coming in, a black package with the house names in shades of gray in the background while an Oreo cookie sits on the Iron Throne. However, fans shouldn’t get too excited about there being special cookies inside the sleek special packaging. It appears that the Oreo cookies themselves will just be normal, ordinary cookies with no special Game of Thrones details.

The Game of Thrones Oreos appear to be part of a larger “#ForTheThrone” campaign promoting the final season of the wildly popular HBO series. In addition to the upcoming Oreos, there has been a team up with Bud Light for a memorable Super Bowl ad. In that ad, which started as an apparent return to the overdone “Dilly Dilly” ads from 2018, featured Game of Thrones‘ monstrous knight, The Mountain, in his resurrected role as Cersei’s undead “champion” and personal guard, taking out the Bud Light Knight before Daenerys Targaryen’s most fearsome dragon, Drogon, arrives, literally killing the “Dilly Dilly” crowd with fire.

While the Oreo collaboration is decidedly less dramatic, it may be a better choice for those looking to eat their feelings as the series comes to an end. While details about how it all comes together are understandably scarce, what we do know is that it will be emotional in a sense. Cersei Lannister actress Lena Heady told MTV News described reading the final script as “emotional” with certain members of the cast crying.

“We had a massive read-through with all of us,” she explained. “It was quite emotional saying goodbye to everyone. It’s been nine years. But I can’t say anything more than that. Can’t say how I felt.”

“Can you say who cried the most?” MTV wondered.

“I’d say Kit [Harington] cried the most,” she revealed. “He’s really overemotional.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO April 14th.

Are you excited for Game of Thrones Oreos? Let us know in the comments below.