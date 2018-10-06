‘Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage Says His Character Has A Beautiful End

Tyrion Lannister’s journey comes to a fitting end in the Game of Thrones finale, at least as far as Peter Dinklage is concerned.

The actor behind the Hand of the Queen spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, at the premiere for his new HBO original movie My Dinner with Hervè in Los Angeles. He praised the writers and producers behind Game of Thrones, particularly showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, saying that they brought their eight season epic to the perfect close.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” he declared. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.”

As for Tyrion himself, Dinklage thinks that the wine-loving diplomat got the ending he desrved, though he would not even hint as to what that ending was.

“It ends beautifully for my character, whether it be tragic or not,” he said.

While Dinklage would not expound on his character’s specific fate this week, a few clues have already apparently leaked. At the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys last month, special effects producer Steve Kullback seemed to let a serious Tyrion detail slip.

“And we can’t tell you in what episode Tyrion dies,” Kullback said, according to Winter is Coming. “Or doesn’t,” he added quickly. Fans debated whether this was a legitimate slip-up or a joke, and no one from the production tried to clarify.

Dinklage’s assessment of the series finale was more optimistic than many of his co-stars’ have been. Some of the actors associated with the series have warned that the ending will not please everyone, particularly because the fan base is so fiercely particular.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” said Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, in an interview with MTV last month. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that… It’s never going to satisfy you.”

It is also worth noting that in the world of Game of Thrones, a character death does not necessarily dictate their screen time in this coming season. With the Night King’s army now past The Wall, anyone who dies could easily continue to appear in all the new episodes, though they would likely be fighting for the other side.



Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to premiere some time in the first half of 2019.