J.J. Abrams Jokes About Directing a ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

From Star Wars to Star Trek to Mission: Impossible, J.J. Abrams is well versed in franchise filmmaking. During a recent interview in support of a film he produced, Overlord, Abrams joked that he’d be interested in developing the Game of Thrones prequel, before clarifying that he would prefer to watch the series as a fan.

“I’d be honored,” Abrams replied to MTV News as a response to being asked if he would be interested in directing an episode of the new series, before chuckling. “I am in awe of what they do, they make movies every episode. The truth is, I probably wouldn’t want to get involved and de-mystify the thing. I just like watching it from the outside in. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some people…Nina Gold, who casts the show, who I’ve worked with a couple times now, and Gwendoline Christie, who was in Force Awakens. Anytime I hear anything about behind the scenes on that show, I feel like I want them to stop talking about it because I love what they create.”

Overlord director, Julis Avery, on the other hand, sounds much more interested in bringing the Game of Thrones prequel to life.

“I’m a big fan of [the] ‘Battle of the Bastards’ [episode], doing a big battle sequence like that would be really cool,” Avery admitted. “I know that they just did one that was 50 days to shoot, just a battle sequence. I’m pretty jealous.”

In the new horror film, “On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.”

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to air sometime next year, with fans concocting countless theories about how the epic series will conclude. Earlier this week, author George R.R. Martin teased fans that the prequel series would be titled “The Long Night,” only for HBO to force him to correct that information.

“Oh, I should also mention… HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT,” Martin wrote on his website. “That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Game of Thrones prequel. Overlord lands in theaters this Friday.

