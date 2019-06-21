Naomi Watts Thinks Game of Thrones Fans Won’t Be Let Down by the Prequel

For the better part of a decade, the HBO series Game of Thrones has been one of the biggest properties in pop culture. As the series was reaching its final episodes, HBO confirmed that it would be developing a prequel series that took place in Westeros, which wouldn’t be directly connected to the events of Game of Thrones. Due to how beloved the series was, the expectations for the upcoming prequel are quite high, but star Naomi Watts recently revealed that, while she was intimidated to join the franchise, she believes the prequel will live up to fans’ hopes.

“It makes me very excited, yeah, goosebumps all over,” Watts shared with The Associated Press. “It is intimidating. It’s very exciting. And yes, having just come off the last series, where the world was blowing up over it. Everything was Game of Thrones related. All the advertising on TV, every article — everyone’s jumping on that bandwagon. So, it is scary.”

She added, “Hopefully those fans come along and get to find something new and interesting in this world as well. I think they won’t be let down. It’s a great team of people they’ve put together.”

Very little is known about the series, other than HBO claiming the series “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend…it’s not the story we think we know.”

Author George R.R. Martin previously teased that the series will take place roughly 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

“Westeros is a very different place,” Martin shared with Entertainment Weekly previously. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

