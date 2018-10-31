‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Possibly Gets Title

The first major piece of casting news around the Game of Thrones prequel arrived today — and some other details may have come along with it.

In a recent post to his blog, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin celebrated Naomi Watts joining the series — and may have dropped the series’ title in the process. The post refers to the series as The Long Night, which Martin mentions is the first of several GoT prequels in development.

“Jane Goldman scripted the Long Night pilot and will be running the show.” Martin’s post explains. “She and her team are busy in London right now, neck deep in casting, and I expect some more names will be announced soon.”

“Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development. I can’t tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could. The readers among you might want to grab a copy of FIRE & BLOOD when it is released on November 20, though.”

For months, fans had been speculating that The Long Night could be a prequel title, considering the title’s significance within the Game of Thrones world. The terms is used to describe a period of time where a lengthy winter came over the world, which ultimately led to the White Walkers descending on Westeros, kicking off the War for the Dawn.

Martin revealing the title provides some pretty major context of where the series could go — which is probably a good thing, considering the author’s feelings about Game of Thrones ending.

“I don’t know,” Martin explained in an interview at last month’s Emmy awards. “Ask David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] when they come through. We could have gone to 11, 12, 13 seasons, but I guess they wanted a life. If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons. They made certain cuts, but that’s fine.”

“We have five other shows – five prequels in development – that are based on other periods in the history of Westeros.” Martin continued. “Some of them just a hundred years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5000 years before Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season will debut sometime in 2019 on HBO.