Game of Thrones Prequel: House Stark Gets a New Look and Sigil in New Set Photos

It still will be quite a while before the Game of Thrones prequel series potentially hits the small screen, but it appears that we’ve already got a prominent look at one of the show’s many houses. On Monday, the Twitter account @GoTlikeLocation shared photos from the set of the prequel’s pilot, which just might showcase the older generation of Starks. The photos, which you can check out below, see a slew of actors in costume on a boat, which is adorned with a banner that appears to be an early incarnation of the Starks.

Only shortly before sunset the prop boat came out of the grotto again to go back to the production’s second base in the port of Gaeta. This time the boat’s crew was in costume and the banner (which might be an early Stark one?) revealed. #Bloodmoon #Gaeta pic.twitter.com/WYRFn3aJMT — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) July 15, 2019

It was revealed earlier this month that House Stark would factor into the prequel in some way, albeit in a completely different capacity from how they fit into the original series.

“The Starks will definitely be there,” franchise creator George R.R. Martin said in a recent interview. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it,” Martin says. “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

The Starks definitely won’t be alone in their time spent in early Westeros, as Martin also hinted that there will be way more kingdoms than fans are usually used to.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” Martin explained. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

The prequel will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, with a cast that includes Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Naomi Ackie, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simms, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

“It’s a great world and great IP. We’re going to do the pilot, see how it goes,” HBO exec Casey Bloys said back in February. “Is it possible we do another one? Maybe. But I don’t want HBO to become a network that airs just Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones prequels. It should be said that Game of Thrones has been an incredible show for us but what we’re doing is a much more diversified slate so that we’re not in a position that we have to get the Game of Thrones franchise up and running or the lights are going out at HBO. That is not the situation and it never has been.

“We’re not going all-in Game of Thrones all the time. I do think it would be crazy not to try the prequel and to see what else is out there because George R.R. Martin has created this incredible universe and there’s a lot of different places you can go. But we want to be careful not to overdo it.”

