Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere Review: A Sacrifice of Action for Words

The final season of Game of Thrones is finally here. After a long wait, winter has finally arrived along with the promise of war and an army of ice zombies. While the rest of the series promises explosive action, the Season 8 premiere is surprisingly devoid of any clashes, and instead focuses on reunions and dramatic conflict.

Ever since the first episode of the series, fans have been waiting years for many reunions, whether it’s between the Stark family or people who have bonded and since separated. But because there are so many characters, all gathered in one or two spaces, those reunions tend to get the short shrift over the course of the premiere. But that doesn’t mean this return is bad, but that it might not live up to some fan’s expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In many ways, this is an ingenious choice for the writers of Game of Thrones. The entire series has explored the loss and sacrifice of war, for everyone from a high-born lady like Sansa to a low-born baker’s boy like Hot Pie. It is a cruel but fitting punchline that all of the heroes who have survived until now should get to drop their scheming, their duties and their pretense, only to have their lives subsumed by the looming spectre of war.

This is most apparent in the reunion of Jon and Arya. They were perhaps the closest of any of the Stark siblings, and their meeting at the weirwood tree is the closest to a joyful homecoming the family has gotten so far. Still, after a hurried hug and the comparing of swords, they get right to the business of circling each other like wolves from unfamiliar packs. They are so close, yet so far from each other, and there is no time to rebuild the trust that used to bind them together. Winter is here.

The same is manifest in Arya’s reunion with Gendry and The Hound. A complicated relationship that helped shape her adolescence on the run is reduced to a growled one-liner from Clegane, while her conversation with Gendry only re-establishes their smirking rapport before turning to the business that is really supposed to catch our eye — the dragonglass weapon she asks for. Hopefully, these are seeds planted for more satisfying scenes later on, but for now the effect is one of dulling emotion and avoiding tough confrontations.

One of the best-done reunions is undoubtedly the one between Sansa and Tyrion. The former husband and wife play off of each other flawlessly, yet in a brand-new way, reflecting all their growth since their last conversation. This scene flies in the face of the analyses saying that the “Game of Thrones” is over. These two master politicians have plenty of maneuvering left to do, and no army of wights is going to stop them.

That is where this episode of Game of Thrones triumphs. It shows us that, as different as the series feels now, as far as we might feel we’ve come, nothing has changed. There is still war, there is still duty, and there are still games to be played. As frustrating as it might feel to see potentially cathartic moments pass by, it is what Game of Thrones has led us to expect, and it is necessary for mankind to hold out against death for one more season.

That makes it almost sad that the show is dedicating so much time instead to Jon and Daenerys instead of the rich and complex relationships that have been building for years. Their budding romance has had so little screen time to play out, and this week includes what almost amounts to a montage of other characters weighing in on it just in time for Sam to come along and, in all likelihood, shatter it. Tyrion, Varys, and Davos sound like paraphrases of themselves as they form a Greek chorus, wishing that Jon and Daenerys would get married, while Sansa lashes out at Jon in a predictably single-minded monologue.

Meanwhile, Jon’s historic solo flight on Viserion — the first, as far as we know, besides Daenerys in generations — is encapsulated in a few breathtaking CGI shots and never spoken of again. If even a flight on the back of a dragon cannot distract the people of Winterfell from the coming war, then it is hard to believe that they’re really so upset about the King in the North bending the knee.

As sad as it might be for fans to watch these abbreviated milestones, this is one of the few things left to keep tension alive in this final season. At this point, all but a few of the main characters are in the same place — namely, Winterfell, — and the writers have taken a liberal time-skipping approach to travel around the continent. In addition, there is no mystery about what is going on in the enemy battle camp, or anywhere else for that matter, as Bran can warg over there whenever he wants and report back. This leaves precious few sources of intrigue for our heroes, and the writers have found ways to milk what they can get.

With that in mind, any feeling of incompleteness at the end of this first episode should come as a sign of encouragement, proving that there is a game left to be played, even in a war zone. Hopefully, the show will continue to braid and twist what few plot threads remain as the season goes on. As exciting as the War for the Dawn is, Game of Thrones genuinely doesn’t feel like it was ever meant to boil down to one side against the other.

Instead, it feels like it should continue to become denser, with thousands of different strands entwining to have an effect on the final outcome. We know these characters intimately, and that earns us a level of depth and nuance which would be wasted on a whole season of flat-out war. It would be an insult to the show to start simplifying everything now in order to air a Hobbit-style three-hour battle scene. Instead, let us watch them play The Game.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Season Eight, the last season, is set to run for six episodes.

Click here to read our recap of the eighth season premiere of Game of Thrones if you want all of the spoilers.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

This review by Mike Hein originally appeared on PopCulture.com.