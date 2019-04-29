TV Shows

Game of Thrones Breaks HBO for Third Straight Week

For the third straight week, fans are reporting widespread outages of the various HBO streaming […]

By

For the third straight week, fans are reporting widespread outages of the various HBO streaming platforms as a direct result of Game of Thrones‘ massive Battle of Winterfell episode. Even though this season’s premiere set major records, tonight’s episode has been one of the most anticipated episodes of the series, likely leading to stressed serves and the like. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the situation…

Are you experience issues with your HBO Go or HBO Now apps? Let us know in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

