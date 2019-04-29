Game of Thrones Breaks HBO for Third Straight Week

For the third straight week, fans are reporting widespread outages of the various HBO streaming platforms as a direct result of Game of Thrones‘ massive Battle of Winterfell episode. Even though this season’s premiere set major records, tonight’s episode has been one of the most anticipated episodes of the series, likely leading to stressed serves and the like. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the situation…

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

@HBO hey!! You’re hbo go app is down!! I can’t watch the GOT!! DO SOMETHING, QUICK!! — Mar Gerome Abana (@mar_aka_dom) April 29, 2019

What exactly has HBO done over the last two weeks to fix this..? The third week in a row the servers are down… W t f ? ? ? #GameofThrones — Floor Acita (@FloorAcita01) April 29, 2019

HBO is gonna shut down their servers and demand ransom for them to go back up — Nick Fiore (@neekknack) April 29, 2019

HBO GO IS DOWN UGH — black boy bulletin (@theblackboyblog) April 29, 2019

HBO Go is down and full of errors. — Guy Montag (@CaptainShuShu) April 29, 2019

HBO now is down for me #ripdreams. — savedbygrace14 (@savedbygrace141) April 29, 2019

